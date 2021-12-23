Two Items Valued At $10,000 Stolen From Appliance Store In Fairfield County

Police are on the hunt for a thief who stole two expensive grills from an appliance store in Fairfield County.

The incident took place on Monday, Dec. 20, at Aitoro Appliances at 401 Westport Ave., in Norwalk, said Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police.

The grills, worth $5,000 each, were originally located to the rear of the building on top of storage containers but were being assembled to be displayed.

The owner of the store, Tony Aitoro, said that there was surveillance video of the incident, which showed a white Ford F-350 with a black mason dump arrive at the rear of the store, Dinho said.

A man exited and pushed both grills into the rear of the dump and drove away, he added.

The surveillance video did not show the license plate of the vehicle, and the suspect’s identity is not known at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Norwalk Police at 203-854-3000.

