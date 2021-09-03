Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Two Injured In I-95 Crash In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Two people were injured during a two-tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Fairfield County. Photo Credit: Fairfield Fire Department

Two people were injured during a crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-95 in Fairfield County.

According to the Fairfield Fire Department, the crash happened near Exits 18 and 19 early Tuesday, March 9, in Fairfield near the Westport burder.

Upon arrival, firefighters found two tractor-trailers involved in a motor vehicle accident with two injuries.

Both patients were transported by AMR to Bridgeport Hospital with trauma alerts, the department said.

The tractor-trailers following the crash.

Fairfield Fire Department

Engine 1 and Ladder 2 were called to the scene, bringing a total of 14 firefighters on scene, to deal with a significant fuel oil spill to apply absorbent material and to prevent any environmental damage to sensitive waterways.

CT DEEP was notified and responded along with Sport Hill towing and recovery to perform vehicle recovery and clean up the debris field.

No word on the condition of the two injured. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

