Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: CT Officials Warn Of Marijuana Laced With Fentanyl After Dozens Of Overdoses
Police & Fire

Two Injured In Crash On Busy Roadway In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
One of the vehicles involved in a three-car crash.
One of the vehicles involved in a three-car crash. Photo Credit: Stamford Fire Department

Two people were injured during a three-vehicle collision in Fairfield County.

The crash took place just before midnight on Sunday, Nov. 21, near 885 Summer St. in Stamford, said the Stamford Fire Department.

Two occupants in one of the vehicles were treated for minor injuries.

A red vehicle that was left a tangled mess of metal was parked at the time of the incident and no one was inside, officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.