Two Injured In Crash On Busy Roadway In Fairfield County

Two people were injured during a three-vehicle collision in Fairfield County.

The crash took place just before midnight on Sunday, Nov. 21, near 885 Summer St. in Stamford, said the Stamford Fire Department.

Two occupants in one of the vehicles were treated for minor injuries.

A red vehicle that was left a tangled mess of metal was parked at the time of the incident and no one was inside, officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

