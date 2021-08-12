Two Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Fairfield County Building, Police Say

Two drivers in Fairfield County were taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash in which one of the vehicles crashed into a building.

The crash took place around 8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, when police were patrolling in Bridgeport in the area of Park Avenue and Olive Street when they came upon a multiple vehicle crash with one of the vehicles into a building in the 1300 block of Park Avenue.

According to Scott Appleby, the City of Bridgeport's director of Emergency Management, officers immediately rendered aid to the drivers of the vehicle as the fire department and ambulances were en route to the scene.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital by AMR for their various non-life-threatening injuries, Appleby said.

After interviewing both drivers, witnesses and reviewing video surveillance in the area, police charged Brian Jones of Bridgeport with:

Failure to obey stop sign

Failure to grant the right of way at an intersection

Operating an unregistered vehicle

