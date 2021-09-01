Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Two Found In Vehicle In Fairfield County Died From Suspected Overdose, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Two men found inside a car in Fairfield County likely died from drug overdoses, police say.
Two men found inside a car in Fairfield County likely died from drug overdoses, police say. Photo Credit: Pix/fsHH

Two men found inside a car in Fairfield County likely died from drug overdoses, police say.

The men, believed to be in their 30s, were discovered around 3:45 a.m., Monday, Aug. 30 at the corner of Woodland Avenue and Pacific Street in Stamford after police received reports of the two being unresponsive.

Capt. Richard Conklin of the Stamford Police Department said responding officers immediately began administering Narcan and CPR but were unable to revive the men.

The two men were then transported to Stamford Hospital, where they were both pronounced dead, Conklin said.

The deaths are under investigation by the Stamford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit.

Conklin said the city has seen a significant increase in the number of overdose deaths due to the addition of fentanyl. 

Fentanyl, which is a cheap synthetic drug, is being added to heroin, cocaine, and other pills, greatly enhance the effects of the drugs, he added.

Last year, Stamford saw a 30 percent increase in overdose, and Conklin said he expects this year to be the same or surpass last year's number of overdose death. 

The names of the two men have not been released pending notification of next of kin. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.