Two Found In Vehicle In Fairfield County Died From Suspected Overdose, Police Say

Two men found inside a car in Fairfield County likely died from drug overdoses, police say.

The men, believed to be in their 30s, were discovered around 3:45 a.m., Monday, Aug. 30 at the corner of Woodland Avenue and Pacific Street in Stamford after police received reports of the two being unresponsive.

Capt. Richard Conklin of the Stamford Police Department said responding officers immediately began administering Narcan and CPR but were unable to revive the men.

The two men were then transported to Stamford Hospital, where they were both pronounced dead, Conklin said.

The deaths are under investigation by the Stamford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit.

Conklin said the city has seen a significant increase in the number of overdose deaths due to the addition of fentanyl.

Fentanyl, which is a cheap synthetic drug, is being added to heroin, cocaine, and other pills, greatly enhance the effects of the drugs, he added.

Last year, Stamford saw a 30 percent increase in overdose, and Conklin said he expects this year to be the same or surpass last year's number of overdose death.

The names of the two men have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.