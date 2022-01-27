Two Found Dead After Single-Vehicle Crash In Fairfield County

An investigation is underway after a double-fatal crash in Fairfield County.

Troopers responded to the Town of Shelton at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 on the Route 8 North on-ramp from Old Stratford Road (Exit 12).

The vehicle was identified as a 2002 Honda Accord and was located off the right side of the on-ramp overturned on its roof after striking multiple trees, Connecticut State Police said.

Two deceased occupants, the driver, and passenger were identified at the scene, said police.

Their identities are unknown, said state police.

No witnesses to the crash were identified and it is believed that the crash likely occurred at an unknown time prior to Thursday, state police said.

Anyone that witnessed the crash is requested to contact Detective Mark Jesudowich of the Connecticut State Police Accident Reconstruction Squad at (860) 706-5653.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

