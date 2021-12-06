Two Extricated After Car Crashes Falls 12 Feet In Fairfield County, Officials Say

Two people were extricated after their car crashed through a barrier and fell 12 feet to a roadway below in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 8 p.m., Sunday in Shelton after the driver lost control and crashed through a barrier on the 1000 block of Bridgeport Avenue, said the Shelton Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found a passenger vehicle upside down on the shoulder of the road.

Units were told the vehicle had been in the parking lot above the location and crashed through the barrier approximately 12 feet above, landing on its roof, the department said.

The two occupants were still inside the vehicle and in need of assistance getting out.

Fire units were able to gain access to the occupants and free them from their seatbelts before they were transported to a local hospital.

Fire crews remained on the scene until the vehicle was removed by AJ’s tow service.

