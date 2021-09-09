Contact Us
Breaking News: Huge Hurricane Larry Starting To Make Its Move: Latest Projected Path
Two Dead During Shooting That Also Targeted Officers In Fairfield County, Police Say

The house where the murders took place.
The house where the murders took place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police officers were fired upon after they responded to a home in which two people were found shot dead n Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 1:25 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, in Bridgeport.

Officers responded to 390 Platt St. and were fired upon as they approached the residence on foot, according to Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran.

The gunfire originated from inside the home, Gilleran said.

First responders were able to safely take cover, secure a perimeter, and begin evacuating innocent civilians from the area. 

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Tarik Francis, surrendered to police early Thursday morning, Gilleran added.

Once Francis was taken into custody, police immediately entered the residence and located two homicide victims. 

Their identities are being withheld pending notifications of next of kin.

The Detective Bureau Homicide and Identification Units have taken charge of the investigation. 

Evidence at the crime scene is being processed at this hour with road closures expected on Platt Street throughout the morning. 

"This is an isolated incident where the victims knew the suspect," Gilleran said.

Francis has been charged with:

  • Two counts of murder
  • The criminal attempt at murder 
  • Criminal attempt in assault

He is being held on a $5 million bond.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

