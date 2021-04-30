Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Two Busted With Semi-Automatic Guns In Fairfield County, Police Say

The weapons seized. Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department
Tyrone Sparks Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department
Jalen Baskerville Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

Two 21-year-old men were busted with semi-automatic guns in Fairfield County after police received work the men had guns.

Tyrone Sparks, age 21, Mason, North Carolina, and Jalen Baskerville, age 21, Norlina, North Carolina, were arrested on Wednesday, April 28, by members of the State Police Gang Task Force in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.

The bust went down when task force members learned the men were armed with illegal firearms in a vehicle parked on Trumbull Avenue, said Appleby.

Task Force officers responded to the area utilizing members of the Bridgeport Police Fusion Center. 

 The vehicle was under surveillance as Task Force officers pulled into the parking lot and made a stop detaining the two men who were seated in the vehicle, he added.

"Within the vehicle were two semi-auto firearms in plain view along with ammunition," Appleby said.

 Both men were arrested and firearms, ammunition and marijuana were seized as evidence. 

The men were charged with:

  • Carrying a pistol without a permit
  • Weapon in a motor vehicle 
  • Illegal possession of a high capacity magazine

They are being held on a $25,000 bond each.

