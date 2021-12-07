Troopers, Officers Intercept Fraud Attempt At CT Bank, Police Say

Two men were arrested after police said they attempted to steal money from a victim's bank account at a Connecticut bank.

The Southbury Police Department responded to a report of a possible fraud at a Chase Bank at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, according to Connecticut State Police.

The bank is located at 775 Main Street South in Southbury, police said.

Emergency dispatch said staff from other branches of the bank reported that two men were in the lobby of the bank possibly attempting to defraud someone, police said.

Investigators discovered that 44-year-old Litchfield County resident Conrad Carvey, of Oakville, was attempting to use a fake Rhode Island license and fake credit card to link a victim's account to the account of 28-year-old Victor Ventura, of Waterbury, State Police reported.

Both men told police they were being paid to do this by a third party and were not planning to steal from the victim, police said.

State Police said Carvey was arrested and charged with:

Sixth-degree criminal attempt at larceny

Credit card theft/illegal transfer/fraud/forgery

Interfering with the investigation of a police officer

Criminal impersonation

First-degree criminal attempt at identity theft

Police said Ventura was arrested and charged with:

Sixth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny

Conspiracy to commit credit card theft/illegal transfer/fraud/forgery

First-degree conspiracy to commit identity theft

Carvey is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 14, and Ventura is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Dec. 10.

