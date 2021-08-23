Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: FDA Grants Full Approval For Pfizer Vaccines, With More Mandates Now Expected
Police & Fire

Toddler Seriously Injured In Hit-Run CT Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 3-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by a hit-and-run driver.
A 3-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by a hit-and-run driver. Photo Credit: Waterbury Police Department

A 3-year-old Connecticut boy suffered serious injuries after being hit by a "dark-colored" vehicle who fled the scene.

The incident took place at 8:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, in New Haven County in the area of Bunker Hill Avenue in Waterbury.

The little boy received serious physical injures and was rushed to an area hospital before being taken to Connecticut Children's Hospital for further medical treatment, according to Waterbury Police Sgt. Ryan Bessette.

"At this time the victim was in stable condition," Bessette said.

 The striking vehicle was described by witnesses as “dark-colored." The incident remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit. 

Anyone with information on the incident or the striking vehicle is asked to contact 203-346-3975 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.