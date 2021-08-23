Toddler Seriously Injured In Hit-Run CT Crash

A 3-year-old Connecticut boy suffered serious injuries after being hit by a "dark-colored" vehicle who fled the scene.

The incident took place at 8:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, in New Haven County in the area of Bunker Hill Avenue in Waterbury.

The little boy received serious physical injures and was rushed to an area hospital before being taken to Connecticut Children's Hospital for further medical treatment, according to Waterbury Police Sgt. Ryan Bessette.

"At this time the victim was in stable condition," Bessette said.

The striking vehicle was described by witnesses as “dark-colored." The incident remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information on the incident or the striking vehicle is asked to contact 203-346-3975 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

