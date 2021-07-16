Three Suspects Who Robbed CT Man In Broad Daylight On Run, Police Say

Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly robbed a man while he was sitting in his vehicle in Connecticut.

The incident took place around 11:10 a.m., Thursday, July 15, in Ansonia in the area of Wakelee Avenue and Pork Hollow Road, Lieutenant Patrick Lynch said.

According to Lynch, the three men approached the victim after he parked on Pork Hollow Road, two were armed with handguns, and the suspects stole personal items from the victim.

The suspects left the scene in a 2020 white Hyundai Genesis, which was stolen out of Waterbury, and previously been used in a purse snatching and attempted car theft in Shelton, Lynch said.

The Hyundai has since been found unoccupied in Waterbury.

The first suspect was described as a Black male, tall and thin wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black and white sneakers carrying a handgun.

The second suspect was a light-skinned male with dark curly hair wearing a blue/gray/white hooded zip-up, gray pants, dark sneakers, and carrying a handgun.

The third suspect was a white male, heavy set wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue t-shirt, blue shorts, and blue and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.

