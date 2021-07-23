Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: CT Hospital Staffers Given Deadline To Get Vaxed Or Lose Their Jobs
Police & Fire

Three Nabbed In Connection With 'Unsanctioned' Fairfield County Car Show, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The Brick Walk Plaza where the car show was held.
The Brick Walk Plaza where the car show was held. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three Fairfield County men have been arrested for alleged reckless driving during an unsanctioned car show that caused numerous residents to complain.

The three were arrested in connection with the car show that on Sunday, July 11, in the Town of Fairfield at the Brick Walk Plaza on Post Road.

"The Fairfield Police Department received multiple complaints of unreasonable noise and unsafe driving associated with this event," said Fairfield PD Lieutenant Edward Weihe.

Due to recent statutory restrictions on police pursuits, officers opted not to engage, but to monitor the safe resolution of the event in the immediate, and further to observe, document, and identify violators for future enforcement action, he added. 

Subsequent investigative actions led to the arrest of the following for reckless driving:

  • Ryan W. Silver, age 22, of Fairfield
  • Nicholas Ramirez, age 29, of Stratford
  • George Desmond, age 18, of Fairfield

"The Fairfield Police Department continues to investigate this incident and additional arrests are possible," Weihe said.

The Fairfield Police Department takes any complaint of reckless or aggressive driving seriously and encourages those who experience this type of behavior to contact police immediately at 203-254-4800.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.