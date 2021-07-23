Three Nabbed In Connection With 'Unsanctioned' Fairfield County Car Show, Police Say

Three Fairfield County men have been arrested for alleged reckless driving during an unsanctioned car show that caused numerous residents to complain.

The three were arrested in connection with the car show that on Sunday, July 11, in the Town of Fairfield at the Brick Walk Plaza on Post Road.

"The Fairfield Police Department received multiple complaints of unreasonable noise and unsafe driving associated with this event," said Fairfield PD Lieutenant Edward Weihe.

Due to recent statutory restrictions on police pursuits, officers opted not to engage, but to monitor the safe resolution of the event in the immediate, and further to observe, document, and identify violators for future enforcement action, he added.

Subsequent investigative actions led to the arrest of the following for reckless driving:

Ryan W. Silver, age 22, of Fairfield

Nicholas Ramirez, age 29, of Stratford

George Desmond, age 18, of Fairfield

"The Fairfield Police Department continues to investigate this incident and additional arrests are possible," Weihe said.

The Fairfield Police Department takes any complaint of reckless or aggressive driving seriously and encourages those who experience this type of behavior to contact police immediately at 203-254-4800.

