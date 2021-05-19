Three Fairfield County Juveniles Charged In Online Child Porn Case, Police Say

Three Fairfield County juveniles have been arrested for alleged possession of child pornography and for harassment, among other charges.

In January of 2021, the Monroe Police Department received a complaint that there was an Instagram account that was posting nude and inappropriate photos of Monroe youths, said Lieutenant Kevin McKellick of the Monroe PD.

In addition, the account holder also posted where each youth lived. The juvenile victim said she, along with others, was being harassed by this anonymous account holder.

"She complained that the account holder was using the platform to shame, ridicule, and bully local youths in addition to posting nude and semi-nude photos of them," said McKellick.

Days later, a second Monroe youth came forward stating she was being targeted by this Instagram account. In addition, an anonymous complaint was made to Jockey Hollow Middle School administrators that there was racially charged content on the Instagram account.

The matter was referred to the Monroe Police Department and was addressed (and continues to be addressed) through programming at the school, McKellick added.

The Monroe Detective Bureau investigated the case and was able to identify the Monroe juvenile who was operating the page and posting the content.

In addition, two other Monroe juveniles were assisting the account holder by providing content such as photos and commentary, police said.

On Friday, May 14, the juvenile making the posts was issued a juvenile summons and charged with:

Possession of child pornography

Risk of injury to a minor

Harassment

Threatening

On Tuesday, May 18, the second juvenile was issued a juvenile summons for harassment and conspiracy to commit harassment.

The third juvenile was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit harassment.

"The Monroe Police Department encourages parents to speak with their children about internet safety and monitor their online activity," said McKellick.

For age-appropriate internet safety tips visit www.internetsafety101.org.

