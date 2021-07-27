Three CT Men Nabbed In Stolen Vehicle Wanted For Various Other Crimes, Police Say

Three men wanted in dozens of car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts through Connecticut have been arrested after attempting to evade police.

The incident started around 6 a.m., Tuesday, July 27, when Hartford Police patrol officers observed a blue Infiniti M35 bearing a Massachusetts registration, police said.

This vehicle was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Addison Street on Sunday, July 25, said Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

The vehicle was also wanted in connection with dozens of car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts in numerous towns within the past week, Boisvert said.

A Hartford Police officer attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop and the suspect vehicle fled.

Shortly afterward, the suspect vehicle entered the town of West Hartford where officers assisted in the pursuit and attempted to stop the vehicle by means of a tire deflation device, which was ineffective, police said.

According to police, the suspect vehicle continued at a high rate of speed and ultimately crashed in the area of New Park Avenue at Darcy Street in West Hartford.

The three occupants were taken into custody. All three were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

They are currently listed in stable condition, Boisvert said.

Upon inspection of the suspect vehicle, a firearm was observed inside the vehicle. Upon recovering the firearm, it was determined that it was stolen, he added.

Charges for the suspects are currently pending and this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

