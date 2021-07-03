Third Man Arrested In Assault At Park In Fairfield County, Police Say

A third Fairfield County man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a man at a popular city park.

Brian Towles, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, July 1, by the Stamford Police Major Crimes Unit for the stabbing of a 30-year-old man on Friday, June 4, said Captain Richard Conklin.

The incident took place around 3:30 p.m. at Veteran's Park, in which the victim suffered a stab wound to his torso, and that required emergency surgery. He later recovered in the intensive care unit before being released, police said.

The investigation determined that there were numerous suspects involved in the assault. As a result of the patrol division’s response and investigation, two initial arrests were made including Daniel Flores, 33, of Greenwich, and Devante Derisier, 25, of Stamford, Conklin said.

Major Crimes investigators continued the investigation which led them to apply for an arrest warrant for Towles, age 28, police said.

He was charged with:

Assault

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Reckless endangerment

"This brazen daylight assault in the newly remodeled park was not a random attack," said Conklin. "The Stamford Police Department has increased its patrols and visibility in the area. This incident should not alarm or deter anyone from enjoying the amenities and thriving downtown atmosphere."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.