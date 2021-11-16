Thieves Seek Personal Info In String Of Mail Thefts In Fairfield County, Police Say

A police department in one Fairfield County town is warning residents of a rash of mail thefts from residential mailboxes.

The Greenwich Police Department, which has patrol officers looking for suspicious activity, said the thieves are looking for outgoing checks or protected personal information.

The department is recommending that if possible, residents switch to online banking or bring their bills to the Post Office for mailing.

"If you need to mail a check, regularly review your bank statements to make sure the check has been cashed in the correct amount and to the correct person/ business," the department said.

They added that a regular review of your credit report for any fraudulent activity should be done as well to protect yourself from identity theft.

Other tips to avoid becoming a victim include:

Use the blue U.S. Postal Service boxes for outgoing letters, especially ones that have valuables or important information, or go directly to the U.S. Post Office to mail letters and cards.

Remember to cancel mail delivery during vacations and out-of-town trips.

Use paperless billing methods to take care of financial matters.

If you see someone other than your mail carrier removing mail or if you had your mail stolen, please contact the department at 203-622-8004.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.