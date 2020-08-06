Teens Caught Breaking Into Cars In Fairfield County

A group of opportunistic teenagers in Fairfield County were busted after breaking into unlocked cars, police said.

The Stratford Police Department launched an investigation this week after receiving multiple reports of cars being broken into in the past few days.

On Thursday, Aug. 6, three teens were caught red-handed entering multiple vehicles, prompting a response from police in Stratford.

Upon arrival, police said that Bridgeport resident Heriberto Soto-White, 18, and two other teens attempted to flee from officers on foot before all three were quickly apprehended.

Following their arrests, the teenagers admitted that they left Bridgeport to come to Stratford because they know many residents do not lock their cars or leave the cars unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle.

All three teens were charged with criminal trespass and interfering with an officer. The two juveniles were released to their parents, and Soto-White is being held on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Friday, Aug. 28.

“Most Police Departments throughout the state, including Stratford, have repeatedly warned residents to lock their car doors and refrain from leaving valuables in the car,” police officials said. “Failure to do so creates an environment where these crimes frequently occur.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.