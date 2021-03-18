Teen Wielding Hatchet Breaks Into CT Home, Attacks Juvenile

A 16-year-old Connecticut resident has been arrested after breaking into a home and allegedly attacking a juvenile he had targeted with a hatchet, according to authorities.

The incident took place in Litchfield County around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, when the Watertown Police Department responded to a single-family residence on Morris Town Line Highway for the report of a home invasion and that the suspect was armed with a hatchet and injured an occupant in the residence, the police department said.

Information was gathered that the suspect fled the residence into the woods between Morris Town Line Highway and Bassett Road.

Officers set up a perimeter and entered the woods searching for the suspect.

The Connecticut State Police patrol and K9 divisions responded to search the areas.

Officers found that the injured party was a juvenile and had sustained serious injuries particularly to the head, legs, and hands consistent with those inflicted by an edged weapon, Watertown Police said.

Medical attention was rendered and the juvenile was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

During the attack, family members were alerted of the intrusion and intervened in the assault distracting the teen from the assault.

A family member called 911 as another family member chased the teen who jumped out of a second-story window and ran into the woods with the family member chasing him, police said.

"Based on the information we have at this time, it is believed that the suspect knew the victim, though not close friends," Watertown Police said. "The suspect targeted this juvenile specifically and this was not a random home invasion."

Officers were able to make phone contact with the teen who made his location known at which time he was taken into custody.

Investigators recovered a hatchet, large kitchen knife, and a machete along with duct tape and binoculars.

The teen, who is from Watertown, was charged with:

Criminal attempt at murder

Home invasion

Assault

Reckless endangerment

Stalking

Risk of injury to a minor

Burglary

The teen was ordered detained and was transferred to juvenile detention.

The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

