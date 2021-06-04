Contact Us
Police & Fire

Teen Suspects Nabbed In Connection To Fairfield County Murder, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The scene of the murder.
The scene of the murder. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two Fairfield County juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier this spring.

The teens, ages 14 and 16, were arrested by Stamford Police on Thursday, May 27, and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, said Lt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police Department.

Police found the victim around 2:42 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, when they responded to 90 Ursula Place on a report of a male shot inside of the home, Scanlon said.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim who had multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. 

Officers immediately initiated CPR and EMS transported the victim to Stamford Hospital where he later died from his injuries, Scanlon said.

The victim was identified as Lwidji Brun, age 32, a resident of 90 Ursula Place.

The juveniles are both Stamford residents and their names will not be released per state law. 

The juveniles are currently in the custody of the state.

