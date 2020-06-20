Teen Speeding In BMW Busted For DUI, Darien Police Say

A 17-year-old area teen was nabbed for alleged DUI after he was spotted driving at an extremely high rate of speed.

Cole Prochilo, of New Cannan, was arrested in Fairfield County after a Darien police officer spotted him driving a BMW on Saturday, June 13, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to the officer, the BMW was traveling southbound on Mansfield Avenue at an extremely high rate of speed in the area of Ox Ridge School, when the officer pulled out and reached speeds of 85 mph while attempting to catch up with the vehicle.

Once stopped, the driver, identified as Prochilo, allegedly smelled of alcohol, but told the officer the other two teens in his vehicle had been drinking, Palmieri said.

Prochilo was removed from the vehicle and asked to participate in standardized field sobriety testing, which he allegedly failed to perform to standard, police said.

He was arrested and a during a search of the vehicle officers found a full Coors Light can, which had allegedly been consumed by Prochillo while driving, police added.

Prochillo was charged with:

Operation of a vehicle by a minor with an elevated blood-alcohol level

Reckless driving

Speeding

Passenger restriction

Possession of alcohol by a minor

The other two juveniles were turned over to their parents.

Prochilo was taken to headquarters where he was processed for the above charges. Prochilo submitted to breathalyzer testing which measured .1268 percent.

He was released to his parents who post a $50 bond.

Prochilo is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, July 30.

