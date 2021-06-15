Teen Nabbed Breaking Into Vehicles In Fairfield County, Police Say

A teen was arrested for allegedly breaking into several vehicles in a Fairfield County neighborhood after another suspect escaped capture by ramming a police vehicle.

According to Trumbull Police, Christian Vargas, age 18, of Waterbury, was apprehended around 3 a.m., on Monday, June 14, after a resident reported seeing an individual checking the doors of vehicles that were parked in their driveway at the intersection of Devellis Drive and Park Lane.

Vargas was found walking in a nearby driveway of where thefts occurred, said Lt. Brian Weir.

A resident reported that they saw an individual on their security surveillance system checking their vehicles prior to them contacting the Trumbull Police, Weir said.

As the first responding officer arrived on the scene, they spotted a person run from a nearby residence and enter an awaiting mid-sized SUV.

This SUV then fled the area at a high rate of speed, and avoiding capture, after it collided with the officer’s patrol vehicle.

The officer sustained minor injuries but did not require any medical treatment.

Officers then located Vargas standing in a nearby driveway where he complied with the officer’s orders and was arrested.

Officers located two pairs of sunglasses in his possession, which were identified as being stolen from nearby vehicles, Weir said.

Officers observed the video surveillance footage of the individual that initially saw, but learned that the individual was not Vargas, but was one of the suspects that had fled the area.

No other victims have come forward, so police are still trying to determine whether any additional property was stolen from other vehicles that were targeted in this neighborhood, he added.

Vargas was charged with burglary and larceny.

He was held on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday, June 21.

"Once again, through the combined efforts of an observant citizen and the police, another criminal has been apprehended and charged," Weir said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department directly at 203-261-3665.

