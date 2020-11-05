Teen Held In Stabbing Assault Of Roommate

A fight between two roommates left one with stab wounds and the other in handcuffs.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, when Norwalk Police were called to an address on Bouton Street for a man bleeding from the neck, said Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler.

Responding officers detained the suspect, Walter Brooks-Rivera, 19, of Norwalk, as he was running from the scene, Zwickler said.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was brought to the hospital and is still being treated.

Detectives were called in to investigate, and have determined the stabbing was an altercation between two roommates.

The case remains under investigation.

Brooks-Rivera was charged with assault.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau at 203-854-3011 or the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

