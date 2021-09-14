Teen Found Shot On Sidewalk Of Street In Fairfield County, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are investigating a shooting that left a teen seriously injured.

It happened around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, at 4 Rockridge Circle in Bridgeport.

When officers responded they found the 17-year-old on the sidewalk adjacent to Building #11 of the Stone Ridge Co-Op, according to Scott Appleby, director of the Bridgeport Emergency Management.

The victim was bleeding excessively from gunshot wounds to the leg and hand. Officers on the scene attended to the victim by applying direct pressure to the leg wound, said Appleby.

AMR arrived shortly thereafter and transported the victim to Saint Vincent Hospital.

Patrol held the crime scene until detectives arrived and took charge of the investigation.

The victim has been admitted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Abe Konoval at 203-581-5229, or call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

