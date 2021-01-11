Teen Charged After Police Break Up Party In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County teen was arrested for possession of alcohol by a minor after police responded to a party.

An 18-year-old female resident of New Canaan was arrested around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, after police responded to a home on Oak Grove Place for a report of loud noise, said Lt. Jason Ferraro.

Responding officers discovered around 10 people around a fire-pit with containers of alcoholic beverages observed near the fire-pit, Ferraro said.

The teen was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.