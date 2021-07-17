Teen Beats Pregnant Fairfield County Woman, Threatens Others With Gun, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly beating a pregnant woman and then returning and threatening residents of the home with a gun.

Movado Bromley, age 18, of Bridgeport, was arrested by Shelton Police after officers were dispatched to a home on Kneen Street for a report of a physical dispute.

When officers arrived on the scene they encountered Bromley engaged in a physical fight with a woman at the residence, said Shelton Police Det. Chris Nugent.

When he spotted officers he fled from the home and police were unable to locate him following a search, Nugent said.

Several hours later, police were called to the home again on a report that Bromley was back at the residence with a firearm and threatening and threatening individuals inside.

Officers placed Bromley under arrest, and a search of the area turned up a firearm, which witnesses said Bromely had thrown when officers arrived.

EMS was dispatched to the scene, evaluated the victim, who declined further medical treatment on scene.

Bromley was charged with:

Disorderly conduct;

Assault on a pregnant woman;

Three counts of risk of injury to a minor;

Threatening;

Interfering with police;

Reckless endangerment;

Carrying a pistol without a permit;

Violation of a large-capacity magazine.

He was held on a $250,000 bond.

