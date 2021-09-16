Teen Accused Of Crashing Two Stolen Cars In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County teen has been charged with allegedly stealing two vehicles and then crashing them.

Charles Wood Wright, age 18, of New Canaan, was arrested on Thursday, on a warrant in connection with an incident that took place on Friday, July 2 at New Canaan High School.

According to New Canaan Police Lt. Jason Ferraro, officers responded to the high school on a report of an abandoned purple Dodge Challenger found crashed and off the road near the access road that connects Waveny Park and the high school.

An investigation into the crash determined that the vehicle had been stolen from a residence on Thayer Pond Road earlier that morning.

Evidence collected from the interior of the vehicle ultimately connected Wright to the theft of the vehicle. In addition, on Saturday, July 10, Wright was arrested for stealing another vehicle in New Canaan and crashing that car as well, Ferraro said.

After his arrest on July 10, Wright was interviewed about his possible role in the theft of the purple Dodge Challenger.

Based on evidence collected from the Challenger and the interview of Wright an arrest warrant was obtained for him on the charges of larceny and evading responsibility/property damage.

Wright was arrested after he was spotted in a vehicle in the East School parking lot and arrested on the warrant.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, an officer on patrol observed an occupied vehicle in the East School parking lot.

He is being held until his court date on Thursday afternoon.

