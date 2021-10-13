Swerving Driver Busted For DUI In Fairfield County, Police Say

A swerving driver was allegedly drunk after she was caught by police crossing over the double-yellow line on a busy roadway in Fairfield County.

An officer from the New Canaan Police Department on patrol shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13 initiated a traffic stop on Old Stamford Road when the driver was caught swerving and veering into the southbound lane while traveling northbound.

Police said that during the subsequent traffic stop, officers determined that the driver, New Canaan resident Aurelia Heagle, age 41, was allegedly intoxicated, and she was taken into custody without incident.

Heagle was arrested and charged with the illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs after refusing to provide a BAC sample.

She was also cited for failure to drive on the right side of the road, said police.

Following her arrest, Heagle was released on a $400 bond and scheduled to return to court in New Canaan on Monday, Nov. 15.

