SUV Stolen, Recovered, Other Unlocked Vehicles Entered In Fairfield County, Police Say

An unlocked SUV that was left overnight with its keys inside in Fairfield County was stolen and other vehicles were entered over the weekend with various items stolen, police said.

Investigators from the New Canaan Police Department responded to an Orchard Drive home at approximately 8:11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, where there was a report of a 2019 Toyota Highlander that had been stolen.

New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski said that the vehicle had been stolen over night, along with a purse, social security card, driver’s license, and credit cards. The Highlander was later recovered shortly before 10 a.m on Sunday in Bridgeport.

“A bag of clothing that was inside of the vehicle of the Toyota Highlander at the time it was stolen was discovered near the mail box of a South Avenue homeowner reporting their vehicles were entered,” Krolikowski said. “A piece of mail belonging to a Silvermine Road resident was also inside the bag.”

That same day, at approximately 9 a.m., a Horton Lane resident reported that two vehicles had been entered overnight. One was rummaged through with nothing taken, Krolikowski said, but a wallet, driver’s license, jacket and student identification card were taken from the second vehicle.

Both vehicles were unlocked.

Additional reports of unlocked vehicles that were entered over the weekend came from residents on Grace Street, South Avenue, and Main Street, though no items were reported missing from those vehicles.

“Many towns in Fairfield County are experiencing similar crimes. It is probable that the crimes are being committed by the same suspects,” Krolikowski said. “ remember to always lock your vehicles and take the keys with you.

“Secure valuables and never leave valuables in your vehicle. Often, identity theft occurs when drivers’ licenses and credit cards are stolen.”

