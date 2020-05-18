Suspect On Loose After Shots Fired At Vehicle In Norwalk

Police are asking for tips after a suspect fired shots at a vehicle.

The incident took place around 9 p.m., Sunday, May 17, in Norwalk.

According to Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler, the detective bureau is investigating the incident on Strawberry Hill Avenue in which the vehicle was struck by gunfire.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made, Zwickler said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting incident is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 203-854-3011 or the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111.

Anonymous internet tips can be sent to www.norwalkpd.com .

