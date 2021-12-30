Contact Us
Suspect On Loose After Armed Robbery At CT 7-Eleven

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
Police have asked the public for information as they search for a suspect accused of robbing a convenience store in Connecticut.

Troopers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in New London County at about 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, according to Connecticut State Police.

State Police said the store is located at 15 RT-32 in the Town of Franklin.

An employee reported that a suspect walked through the door when she was at the coffee station and displayed a black handgun with a possible purple frame, police said.

Authorities said the suspect demanded money and cigarettes, and the employee complied.

The suspect left the scene on foot, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male who is about 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds. No age description was provided.

Police said he was wearing a black baseball hat with an orange brim, black gloves, black pants and a black mask.

Police asked anyone with information to call Detective Henderson at 860-465-5400 or the Troop K Tip Line at 860-465-5469.

