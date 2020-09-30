Suspect Nabbed In Violent Armed Robbery At Park In Fairfield County

A man violating his probation was arrested for an alleged violent armed robbery in which he pistol-whipped his victim and stole a chain in a Fairfield County Park, police said.

Investigators from the Norwalk Police Department were called to Flax Hill Park on Tuesday, Sept. 1 where there was a report of an armed robbery involving multiple suspects.

Police said that a victim and his friend were approached by four people who robbed them at gunpoint, taking an undisclosed amount of cash and items from them.

During that robbery, police said a physical altercation broke out between one of the robbers - later identified as Bridgeport resident Carlye Moss - and his victim, who was struck in the head with a handgun during the scuffle.

It is alleged that during the altercation, Moss pulled a chain with a value of $800 off his victim’s neck before fleeing the scene.

The investigation led to Norwalk Police detectives to identify Moss as a suspect, and a warrant for his arrest was issued by the court.

According to police, on Sunday, Sept. 27, New York State Police troopers stopped Moss for speeding in Bedford, and he was taken into custody without incident on the warrant.

Moss, 22, was charged with:

Robbery;

Conspiracy to commit robbery;

Criminal use of a firearm;

Carrying a pistol without a permit;

Criminal attempt at larceny;

Assault;

Two counts of violation of probation.

Moss is currently being held on a $520,000 bond. No return court date has been announced.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Norwalk Police Det. Courtney Downer by calling (203) 854-3182.

