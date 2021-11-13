Suspect Nabbed In Sex Assault Case, CT State Police Say

A 22-year-old man in Connecticut is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen, State Police announced.

Torrington resident Jacob Joseph Haag, of Litchfield County, was arrested by Connecticut State Police investigators following an investigation into alleged sexual assault.

The investigation into Haag was launched in late March, police said, when troopers received a report of a possible sexual assault involving a 15-year-old that happened in the Town of Goshen.

According to police, investigators spoke to the teen, who said that a man she met online had picked her up near her home, and they had sex in his vehicle near the fairgrounds in Goshen before he dropped her back off approximately a half-hour later.

The teen had been living with her grandmother and two other siblings in Goshen, who confirmed to police that she was picked up “by some 21-year-old guy” and later confirmed that she had sex with him.

“I asked her how do I know you are telling the truth and she wrote him a message on Snapchat,” her brother told police. “His name on Snapchat was Jakee. She then showed me his Facebook profile and his name was Jakee Savage. I asked (her) his name and she said she did not know his real name.”

According to police, the teen said that Haag was a mutual friend she met online and that they had been talking for a time before the incident. She stated that she talked to him through Facebook Messenger and Snapchat, and he would text her things like “good morning.”

“The (teen) stated that (Haag) asked her if she was ‘down’ to smoke with him and ‘chill,’” police said, “but it turned into more than that. The (teen) stated that ‘things happened’ in his car."

Police said that Haag was arrested at his Scoville Street home shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Torrington.

He was charged with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

Haag was held in lieu of a $2,500 cash/surety bond and scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 19.

