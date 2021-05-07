Suspect Nabbed In 2018 Fatal Shooting Of Fairfield County 16-Year-Old

A 21-year-old man has been accused of fatally shooting a teenager nearly three years ago in Fairfield County.

The Stamford Police Department announced that officers arrested local resident Isaias Delacruz for his role in the shooting death of 16-year-old Marcus Hall, who was shot repeatedly on Sept. 20, 2018 on Pequot Lane in Stamford.

Police said that Delacruz was appearing at the Stamford courthouse for an unrelated criminal matter when he was taken into custody by investigators.

Delacruz was charged with murder, conspiracy at murder, and carrying a pistol without a permit. He is currently being held in lieu of a court-set $2 million bond. His arraignment was scheduled for Friday, May 7.

“The Department commends the array of investigators and members of the Stamford State Attorney’s Office that have worked on this long-term investigation,” Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin stated. “The Department, once again, offers its condolences to the Hall family, and hopes that today’s arrest begins to provide them with a sense of justice.”

The investigation into Hall’s murder remains under investigation and Conklin said that an additional arrest is expected in the coming weeks.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

