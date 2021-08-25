Suspect Nabbed For Opening Fire Outside CT State Capitol

Police arrested a man on charges he fired gunshots into Connecticut's Capitol building in Hartford over Memorial Day weekend.

Hartford County resident Floyd Gollnick, age 74, of Southington, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 24, for Capitol shooting, although he already was being held on charges from similar incidents in the area on the night of Sunday, May 30, said the Connecticut State Police.

State Police said Gollnick fired numerous shots from the driver's seat of his truck parked on Capitol Avenue.

There were no injures and the bullet holes were not discovered until Tuesday, June 1 by an electrician who found three on the building’s south side, one bullet hit an outdoor chandelier and two hit a transom window, according to a state police arrest warrant.

The warrant said video surveillance showed Gollnick’s pickup stopped in front of the Capitol at 1:10 p.m.

Gollnick was charged with:

Unlawful discharge of a firearm,

Reckless endangerment

Criminal mischief

Gollnick remains in custody.

He was first arrested on May 30 in Middletown after a police chase. Following the stop, officers seized a .22-caliber rifle from the front passenger seat of his pickup truck.

The sweatshirt he was wearing when arrested. Connecticut State Police

Police say he is responsible for numerous shootings throughout the Southington and Bristol areas.

A motive for the shootings has not been disclosed.

