Suspect Nabbed For Breaking Into Gas Station In Fairfield County, Police Say

A man was charged for allegedly breaking into a Fairfield County gas station more than a year ago.

Terell Hendrick, age 27, of Bridgeport, was arraigned on charges of first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree conspiracy to burglary on Wednesday, Sept. 15, according to the Darien Police Department.

Officers responded to the Gulf Station after an alarm was activated around 5:40 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2020, police said.

The gas station is located at 180 Noroton Ave. in Darien.

Investigators viewed the security footage and saw that two people had pried open the front door and entered the gas station.

The two suspects reportedly rummaged through cabinets and left the scene without taking anything.

Hendrick was identified as a suspect and an arrest warrant was granted in November of 2020, but authorities were unable to locate him at the time.

Police said the agency later discovered that Hendrick was in custody, and the warrant was served on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

