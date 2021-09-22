Suspect Nabbed For Allegedly Using Credit Cards Stolen From SUV In Fairfield County

A Connecticut man has been charged for allegedly using credit cards stolen from an SUV in March.

Devontay Shabazz, age 20, of Ansonia, in New Haven County, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 15, on a warrant after police found that he was already in jail.

The incident took place in Darien earlier this year when the victim discovered that at some point during the overnight, someone had entered their 2017 Chevrolet SUV, said Sgt. James Palmieri of the Darien Police.

Found to be missing from the vehicle was the owner’s wallet containing bank cards, checks, and identification.

The victim informed officers that she had been alerted to attempted uses of the cards at a CVS in Waterbury.

An investigation identified Shabazz as a suspect. An arrest warrant for Shabazz was sought, and granted, but attempts to locate him were unsuccessful, Palmieri said.

Earlier this month, Darien Police found out that Shabazz was in custody and he was arrested and charged with:

ID theft

Conspiracy to ID theft

Illegal use of credit card

Conspiracy to illegal use of credit card

Larceny

Conspiracy to larceny

