Suspect Nabbed During CT Home Burglary In Progress, State Police Say

A 31-year-old was arrested after police said a Connecticut teen found the man burglarizing his home.

New London County resident Benjamin Dahm was arrested at about 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police responded to a residence in the Town of Old Lyme after the 16-year-old reported that there was an unknown man in his home, authorities said.

Old Lyme Police officers saw Dahm inside the home upon arrival and discovered a Jeep Cherokee in the garage.

The Jeep did not have license plates and did not belong there, police said.

Authorities reportedly made unsuccessful attempts to contact Dahm before troopers entered the home through an unlocked basement door and found the 31-year-old hiding in an upstairs bathroom.

Dahm, a resident of the Village of Gales Ferry in the Town of Ledyard, was taken into custody without incident, State Police said.

Police said Dahm was charged with the following:

Third-degree burglary

Second-degree criminal trespass

Interfering with an officer

Disorderly conduct

His court appearance was set for the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 21.

