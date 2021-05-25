Suspect Nabbed After Man Found Shot, Killed Near Intersection In CT

A 23-year-old Connecticut man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man on a street corner.

The homicide of 23-year-old Gregory Rafael Santos-Frias of Waterbury was discovered around 11:39 p.m., Saturday, May 1, when the Waterbury Police Department responded to the area of East Main Street at Wall Street to investigate a shooting, said Sgt. Robert Davis

Santos-Frias died at the scene, Davis said.

On Monday, May 3, Waterbury Police arrested Charles Smith, 41, for his involvement in the death of Santos-Frias, he added.

Smith was charged with:

Murder

Conspiracy to commit murder

Assault in the first degree

Conspiracy at assault in the first degree

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal use of a firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Illegal sale or transfer of a firearm

Weapons in a motor vehicle

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Reckless endangerment in the first degree.

During the arrest of Smith, he was found to be in possession of a firearm, police said.

Smith is a convicted felon and is currently on parole for a robbery that occurred in 2012.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

The investigation continues into the homicide.

