Suspect Nabbed After Man Found Shot, Killed Near Intersection In CT

Kathy Reakes
Charles Smith
Charles Smith Photo Credit: Waterbury Police Department

A 23-year-old Connecticut man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man on a street corner.

The homicide of 23-year-old Gregory Rafael Santos-Frias of Waterbury was discovered around 11:39 p.m., Saturday, May 1, when the Waterbury Police Department responded to the area of East Main Street at Wall Street to investigate a shooting, said Sgt. Robert Davis

Santos-Frias died at the scene, Davis said.

On Monday, May 3,  Waterbury Police arrested Charles Smith, 41,  for his involvement in the death of Santos-Frias, he added.

Smith was charged with:

  • Murder
  • Conspiracy to commit murder
  • Assault in the first degree
  • Conspiracy at assault in the first degree
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Criminal use of a firearm
  • Carrying a pistol without a permit
  • Illegal sale or transfer of a firearm
  • Weapons in a motor vehicle
  • Unlawful discharge of a firearm
  • Reckless endangerment in the first degree.

During the arrest of Smith, he was found to be in possession of a firearm, police said.

Smith is a convicted felon and is currently on parole for a robbery that occurred in 2012. 

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

The investigation continues into the homicide. 

