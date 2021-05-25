Suspect Nabbed After Man Found Shot, Killed Near Intersection In CT

A 23-year-old Connecticut man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man on a street corner.
The homicide of 23-year-old Gregory Rafael Santos-Frias of Waterbury was discovered around 11:39 p.m., Saturday, May 1, when the Waterbury Police Department responded to the area of East Main Street at Wall Street to investigate a shooting, said Sgt. Robert Davis
Santos-Frias died at the scene, Davis said.
On Monday, May 3, Waterbury Police arrested Charles Smith, 41, for his involvement in the death of Santos-Frias, he added.
Smith was charged with:
- Murder
- Conspiracy to commit murder
- Assault in the first degree
- Conspiracy at assault in the first degree
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Criminal use of a firearm
- Carrying a pistol without a permit
- Illegal sale or transfer of a firearm
- Weapons in a motor vehicle
- Unlawful discharge of a firearm
- Reckless endangerment in the first degree.
During the arrest of Smith, he was found to be in possession of a firearm, police said.
Smith is a convicted felon and is currently on parole for a robbery that occurred in 2012.
He is being held on a $2 million bond.
The investigation continues into the homicide.
