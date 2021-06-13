Suspect Nabbed After Fleeing Scene Of Fatal I-95 Crash, State Police Say

A suspect has been apprehended for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash on I-95 in Connecticut that killed a teenager.

The crash happened on the northbound side in New Haven, in the area of exit 47, at around midnight Saturday, June 12.

The victim, Ricardo Figueroa-Garcia, age 19 of New Haven, was riding in the right lane in a Yamaha motorcycle when a two-door 1991 Acura Integra was traveling in the right-center lane at a higher rate of speed when it changed lanes to the right lane, according to the Connecticut State Police.

After moving into the right lane, the Integra hit the motorcycle, and Figueroa-Garcia was ejected, state police said.

Figueroa-Garcia was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders, according to state police.

On Sunday afternoon, June 13, state police announced that Gamalier Estrada of New Haven, age 25, being held on a $1 million bond for the evading responsibility charge related to the crash and also a $250,000 bond for violating a standing protective order.

Troopers and members of the Norwich Police Department assisted in the arrest of Estrada, who was transported and processed at Troop G in Bridgeport.

He is expected to be arraigned on both charges on Monday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 15.

