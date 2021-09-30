Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
Suspect Nabbed After 14-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed On CT Roadway

Kathy Reakes
Jeimy Cintron
Jeimy Cintron Photo Credit: Waterbury Police Department

A Connecticut man has been charged with the stabbing death of a 14-year-old boy on a city street.

Jeimy Cintron, age 27, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 29 for the stabbing which took place around 1:40 p.m., on Colonial Avenue in Waterbury.

The teen, who was stabbed in the chest area with a knife, was found by officers who responded to Colonia Avenue on the report of an assault, according to Lt. Robert Davis of the Waterbury Police Department.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for further treatment where he later died. 

Upon arrival responding patrol units were immediately able to identify Cinetron, a resident of Waterbury, as being responsible for the assault and placed him under arrest, Davis said. 

A further investigation led investigators to find that a verbal and physical altercation occurred between the victim and Cintron. 

Police have not identified the victim.

During the physical altercation, Cintron stabbed the victim in the chest area, Davis said. 

Cintron was charged with murder and is being held on a $3 million bond. 

In response to the boy’s death, Waterbury Public Schools said: “The Waterbury Public Schools community has suffered a tremendous loss. On Wednesday, Sept. 29, a student was tragically killed in a senseless act of violence. 

"We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family. A crisis team has been mobilized to support students and staff as they grieve. 

"Our school community and the city will come together to do everything we can to provide support to our students, staff, and families during this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Although an arrest has been made, police continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information call detectives at 203-574-6941.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

