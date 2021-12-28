Suspect Jumps Over Counter In Brazen Bank Robbery In Fairfield County, Police Say

After a brazen bank robbery in which a man allegedly jumped over the counter and began grabbing cash, police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help.

The robbery took place around 12:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 24 at the Peoples United Bank located at 25 Old Kings Hwy N. in Darien.

According to Darien Police, an investigation revealed a white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask, neon orange hat, and cargo pants entered the bank through the front door.

The man jumped over the counter without saying anything or passing a note. The suspect began opening and closing drawers and then immediately left the bank, police said.

Police said the bank was able to determine a total of $6,336.00 was stolen from two drawers.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Darien Police at (203) 662-5300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.