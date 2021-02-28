Suspect In String Of Intentionally Set CT Fires Apprehended, State Police Say

An arsonist allegedly responsible for several fires in Connecticut has been taken into custody.

On Saturday, Feb. 27 at approximately 6:05 p.m., troopers in Litchfield County responded to a report of a fire at 27 North Street and 118 West Chalybes Road in Roxbury.

The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosive Investigation Unit was requested by the local fire marshal.

It was determined that the fires were set intentionally, according to state police.

The Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crimes Squad was requested to assist. These fires are suspected to be related to similar incidents in Old Saybrook and Meriden Saturday evening.

There was another report of a fire on 7 Blackville Road in the Town of Washington. It is unknown at this time if this incident is connected to the others.

The suspect has been identified as Richard White, age 37, who was located in Pennsylvania and is in the custody of Pennsylvania State Police.

Connecticut State Police will be holding a news conference around midday Sunday, Feb. 28 to release more details on the case.

