Suspect In Shooting Critical After Crashing Car In Fairfield County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Mark Anthony Febres in a 2020 photo.
A 25-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting and police pursuit that ended in a crash in Fairfield County.

Mark Anthony Febres, of Bridgeport, was arrested following the incident that started around 10:45 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, when a Bridgeport Police received a Shotspotter activation on Helen Street, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management.

Officers on patrol located the vehicle and driver responsible for the shooting incident and attempted a motor vehicle stop, Appleby said.

The driver, later identified as Febres, fled from the police and was pursued. The pursuit continued through Bridgeport and into the Town of Fairfield, he added.

Febres collided with a motorist at the intersection of Tunxis Hill Road and Villa Avenue, where he was taken into custody.

The operator of the vehicle Febres struck sustained minor injuries. 

Febres was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center with life-threatening injuries to his legs and pelvis. 

A firearm and shell casings were located on Febres and in the vehicle, Appleby said.

Fairfield police are handling the motor vehicle accident in their town and Bridgeport Police will charge Febres with weapons and motor vehicle charges. 

Febres is currently out on bond for attempted murder after he stabbed his estranged girlfriend. 

The motive for today’s shooting incident is under investigation. 

