Suspect In 2019 Fairfield County Murder Nabbed In Ohio, Police Say

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Ohio for the 2019 shooting death of a Fairfield County man whose body was found in an abandoned building after he was reported missing.

Luiz Roman was arrested on Friday, April 9, on an outstanding warrant at the Lorain County Ohio Correctional Facility for the murder of 22-year-old Miguel Afzal, of Bridgeport on Dec. 8, 2019.

On Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, Bridgeport officers investigated a suspicious missing person complaint of Afzal, Bridgeport Police Captain Kevin Gilleran said.

The investigation by the Bridgeport Police Homicide Squad revealed that Afzal was last seen with Roman on the same day of his disappearance, Gilleran said.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, investigators coordinated a search of the abandoned Remington site located along Barnum Avenue in Bridgeport. Afzal's body was located within one of the abandoned buildings, he added.

A day later, his death was ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner's office who said Afzal had been shot in the head.

The criminal investigation was led by Bridgeport Police Detective Martin Heanue and the Homicide Squad. Assistance was also provided by the BPD Identification Unit, the Connecticut State Police K9 Unit, and members of the FBI.

On Thursday, April 8, 2021, Bridgeport police and members from the U.S. Marshals Service traveled to Ohio to arrest Roman.

Roman was transported back to Bridgeport where he was charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

"I would like to thank all the detectives, police officers, troopers, and federal agents that brought this case to conclusion," Gilleran said.

