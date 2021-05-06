Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Robbery At Bank Inside Stop & Shop In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know him? Shelton Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a Peoples Bank.
Know him? Shelton Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a Peoples Bank. Photo Credit: Shelton Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed the Peoples Bank inside a Stop & Shop in Fairfield County.

The robbery took place around 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 4, at the Stop & Shop in Shelton, at 898 Bridgeport Ave.

The man walked into the Peoples Bank and handed a teller a note demanding cash while implying he had a gun, said Shelton PD Detective Christopher Nugent.

After receiving the cash, the man immediately ran from the store and into the parking lot where he entered a newer model orange Hyundai Tucson, he added.

The vehicle used in the escape.

Shelton Police Department

The man is described as a white thin male, approximately 6’4 tall in his late mid 30’s, wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue cargo pants, work boots, and a fitted baseball hat with a “T” Logo.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information regarding the robbery is urged to contact the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544. 

All calls will be kept confidential.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the individual responsible for the bank robbery.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.