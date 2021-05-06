Suspect At Large After Robbery At Bank Inside Stop & Shop In Fairfield County

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed the Peoples Bank inside a Stop & Shop in Fairfield County.

The robbery took place around 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 4, at the Stop & Shop in Shelton, at 898 Bridgeport Ave.

The man walked into the Peoples Bank and handed a teller a note demanding cash while implying he had a gun, said Shelton PD Detective Christopher Nugent.

After receiving the cash, the man immediately ran from the store and into the parking lot where he entered a newer model orange Hyundai Tucson, he added.

The vehicle used in the escape. Shelton Police Department

The man is described as a white thin male, approximately 6’4 tall in his late mid 30’s, wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue cargo pants, work boots, and a fitted baseball hat with a “T” Logo.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information regarding the robbery is urged to contact the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

All calls will be kept confidential.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the individual responsible for the bank robbery.

