Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Double Stabbing At CT Gas Station

Kathy Reakes
Know him? State police are asking the public for help identifying the man wanted for stabbing two people. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Another view of the suspect and the vehicle. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A manhunt is underway after a man walked into a Connecticut gas station and stabbed two people during an altercation, seriously injuring one of the victims.

The incident took around 8:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, at the Bestway Sunoco gas station located in Middlesex County at 1 Saybrook Road in the Town of Essex. 

The suspect, pictured above, and vehicle are sought in connection with this serious injury assault, said the Connecticut State Police.

The vehicle is possibly a dark-colored, newer model Alfa Romeo Stelvio. 

The car the suspect was driving during the incident.

Connecticut State Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Derek McGregor at Derek.McGregor@ct.gov or 860-883-0928.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

