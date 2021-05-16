Suspect At Large After Double Homicide At Fairfield County After-Hours Club

Police are searching for a suspect in a double homicide at an illegal after-hours nightclub in Fairfield County that was being run in a basement, according to police.

The double shooting murders took place around 1:55 a.m., Sunday, May 16 at the club located on Main Street in Bridgeport.

Police responding to a report of shots fired found a dead 38-year-old Hartford County man, from Bloomfield, in the basement at the club, Bridgeport PD Captain Kevin Gilleran said.

The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, Gilleran said.

Officers also located a 40-year-old Stamford man in the basement.

When officers arrived, the man was still alive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Gilleran noted.

The Stamford man was quickly transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital but later died, Gilleran said.

During the time of the incident, an illegal after-hours club was being run in the basement of 1023 Main St., he added.

The Bridgeport Detective Bureau has taken over the investigation and is working on several leads.

As of 7 a.m., Sunday, May 16, a large crime scene continues to be processed along Main Street in downtown Bridgeport.

Citizens should expect road closures on Main Street between Fairfield Avenue and John Street throughout the morning.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

The Bridgeport Police Department is currently in the process of notifying the next of kin.

" The Department offers its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of both victims," Gilleran said.

