Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Round Of Thunderstorms Will Usher In Change In Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After 16-Year-Old Shot, Killed On CT Street

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the homicide.
The area of the homicide. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after a Connecticut teen was shot and killed on a city street overnight.

Wildemar Santiago, age 16, of Hartford, was shot around 1:10 a.m.,  Monday, Sept. 27, in front of 89 Martin St. in Hartford. 

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police Department, said officers were responding to a Shot Spotter activation when they located Santigo suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.

Officers on scene began immediate life-saving measures until the arrival of Hartford Fire and EMS. 

Santiago was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, Boisvert said.

The teen, a freshman at Weaver High School, appeared to have been shot by someone in a passing car, Boisvert said. 

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

His death is the 28th homicide of the year in Hartford.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. 

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-8477.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.