Suspect At Large After 16-Year-Old Shot, Killed On CT Street

A suspect is at large after a Connecticut teen was shot and killed on a city street overnight.

Wildemar Santiago, age 16, of Hartford, was shot around 1:10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 27, in front of 89 Martin St. in Hartford.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police Department, said officers were responding to a Shot Spotter activation when they located Santigo suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.

Officers on scene began immediate life-saving measures until the arrival of Hartford Fire and EMS.

Santiago was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, Boisvert said.

The teen, a freshman at Weaver High School, appeared to have been shot by someone in a passing car, Boisvert said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

His death is the 28th homicide of the year in Hartford.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-8477.

