Strong-Arm Robber Stole Woman's Purse At Stop & Shop In Fairfield County, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are searching for a strong-arm robber who allegedly stole a woman's purse.

The incident took place around 7:15 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1, when the Fairfield Police Department responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at Stop & Shop, at 760 Villa Ave.

According to Sgt. Michael Stahl of the Town of Fairfield PD, an investigation revealed that a 70-year-old woman had entered the vestibule area of the entrance to Stop & Shop when an unknown man came up from behind and grabbed her purse.

As the man tried to pull the purse away, the woman held on to the purse in an attempt to retain possession of it. As a result, both fell to the ground, Stahl said.

The man then picked up the purse and fled in a vehicle.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

A witness described the suspect as a black male in his early 20's, wearing a black ski mask and dressed in all black.

The same witness reported the suspect entered a small sedan occupied by three other people, Stahl said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect involved, or further description of the vehicle used, is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department Investigative Division at 203-254-4840.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.